Joe Biden’s Transition Team Announces First All-Female WH Communications Team

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield appears on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports." Screen Shot/MSNBC
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team announced the incoming White House communications team Sunday, and for the first time in history, the entire team is female.

CBS News political reporter Grace Segers tweeted the announcement, saying, “Inbox: Biden and Harris have announced their WH comms staff. It is the first time that all members of the WH communications staff are women.” (RELATED: ‘Polite & Orderly Caretakers Of America’s Decline’: Marco Rubio Pans Likely Biden Cabinet Picks)

The team includes top campaign advisor Symone Sanders — who also worked on Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016  campaign — and Jen Psaki, an alumnus of former President Barack Obama’s administration. Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield will serve as White House communications director. (RELATED: ‘Russian Misinformation’: Symone Sanders Says Any Attack On Biden’s ‘Surviving Son’ Is A Smear)

Several of the newly-announced team members responded to the honor on Twitter.