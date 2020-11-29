Joe Biden’s Transition Team Announces First All-Female WH Communications Team

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team announced the incoming White House communications team Sunday, and for the first time in history, the entire team is female.

CBS News political reporter Grace Segers tweeted the announcement, saying, “Inbox: Biden and Harris have announced their WH comms staff. It is the first time that all members of the WH communications staff are women.” (RELATED: ‘Polite & Orderly Caretakers Of America’s Decline’: Marco Rubio Pans Likely Biden Cabinet Picks)

Inbox: Biden and Harris have announced their WH comms staff. It is the first time that all members of the WH communications staff are women. pic.twitter.com/9jMYf6dYpv — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 29, 2020

The team includes top campaign advisor Symone Sanders — who also worked on Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign — and Jen Psaki, an alumnus of former President Barack Obama’s administration. Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield will serve as White House communications director. (RELATED: ‘Russian Misinformation’: Symone Sanders Says Any Attack On Biden’s ‘Surviving Son’ Is A Smear)

Biden announces communications team: Kate Bedingfield

WH Comms Director Jen Psaki

WH Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre

Deputy Press Secretary Pili Tobar

Deputy WH Comms Director Ashley Etienne

VP Comms Director Symone Sanders

VP Chief Spox — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 29, 2020

Several of the newly-announced team members responded to the honor on Twitter.

This is a team of some of the most talented, battle-tested communicators out there @KBeds, @K_JeanPierre, @SymoneDSanders, @AshleyEtienne09 @EAlexander, @pilitobar87—who are also all women, most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

I’m unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director for @joebiden. Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be and it will be a profound honor to 1/ — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) November 29, 2020

Ready to serve accurately describes how I feel. Thank you Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris for entrusting me with this charge. It has been the honor of my life to work for @JoeBiden & I am elated to have the opportunity to continue to that work in the PEOPLE’S HOUSE. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) November 29, 2020

So happy and honored to have the opportunity to serve as White House Deputy Communications Director with this amazing team of women! @KBeds @SymoneDSanders @jrpsaki @K_JeanPierre @EAlexander332 @AshleyEtienne09 https://t.co/RTHt6eaPij — Pili Tobar (@pilitobar87) November 29, 2020