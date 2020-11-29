Jon Ossoff Predicts ‘Obstructionism As Far As The Eye Can See’ If GOP Holds Senate

Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff predicted “obstructionism as far as the eye can see” if the Republican Party maintains control of the U.S. Senate.

Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are facing off in a January 5 runoff against Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The GOP needs to win at least one seat in order to hold a narrow majority.

During a Sunday morning interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Ossoff responded to a question from guest anchor Dana Bash about Republicans who voted for former Vice President Joe Biden in Georgia using the runoffs as an “opportunity to have a check” on the president-elect.

WATCH:

“Well, what we need is the capacity for this incoming administration to govern in the midst of a crisis,” Ossoff said. “So many families here in Georgia and across the country can’t feed themselves right now. Businesses are on the brink. Folks are looking at eviction and foreclosure.”

Ossoff drew from former President Barack Obama’s experience with a GOP-held Senate since 2014 to predict the nature of politics over the next two years if Republicans hold the upper chamber.

“Let me just be very candid about this,” he said. “We all know what’s gonna happen if McConnell holds the Senate. He will try to do to Biden and Harris just like he tried to do to President Obama. It will be paralysis, partisan trench warfare, obstructionism as far as the eye can see at a moment of crisis when we need strong action.” (RELATED: Jon Ossoff Expresses Support For Another COVID Shutdown If Recommended By CDC)

A recent Harris poll showed that 56% of voters prefer that Republicans stay in charge of the Senate during a Biden presidency.