Sara Haines Says Joe Biden Hiring Women Matters More Than Donald Trump Hiring Women

Sara Haines said Monday that it meant more for President-elect Joe Biden to hire women than for President Donald Trump to do so.

Haines joined ABC’s “The View” to discuss the Biden transition team’s announcement of an all-female senior communications staff. She pointed out the number of women in key roles within the Trump administration and argued that while it was a good look for the Biden administration to give women prominent roles as well, it was really the message that mattered. (RELATED: ‘I Am Blown Away’ — ‘The View’ Co-Host Says Gov. Kristi Noem Is Leaving Frontline Workers To Be ‘Sacrificial Lambs’)

WATCH:

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg prompted Haines with a summary of the Biden team’s announcement, saying, “President-elect Joe Biden just announced that he’s chosen the first all-female house communications team ever. Aside from making history what do you think this means? Does it mean that women might be better at this? I’m not sure what it means. So I’m asking you.”

“I think it’s amazing. Let’s start on the history of it, and it ensures that women are part of the narrative,” Haines began, but then she pivoted to note that there were a number of women in the Trump administration as well.

“When I thought about it for a second, about will this really change because it’s coming from a woman? It harkened the present administration because when I think a lot of the messaging coming out of the White House, I think of Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kayleigh McEnany, Hope Hicks, Stephanie Grisham, you name them, and it shows me that the message matters more than the messenger,” she said.

Haines concluded that the messenger was less important than the message, adding, “I don’t think the fact that it’s women will change it, but I like that it’s women because I think it’s a step forward in a historical aspect.”