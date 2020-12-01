Analyst Says Kim Jong Un Was Given Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean Leader, reportedly has been given a COVID-19 vaccine by the Chinese government according to the Washington Times.

The original information was from two anonymous Japanese intelligence sources, according to the Washington Times. The online publication 19fortyfive reported Monday that Kim Jong Un along with “multiple other high-ranking officials within the Kim family and leadership network” was given the vaccine “within the last two to three weeks,” according to the intelligence sources. RELATED: (Russia Claims Its COVID Vaccine Is 92% Effective After Pfizer Announces Theirs Is Over 90% Effective)

The report states that the anonymous Japanese sources did not mention any specific pharmaceutical company that could have potentially been the manufacturer of the vaccine. Recently, North Korean hackers allegedly tried to hack into AstraZeneca, the British drug maker racing to create a COVID-19 vaccine. North Korea also attempted to hack a South Korean pharmaceutical company that was working on a COVID-19 vaccine, NBC news reported.

Kim Jong Un was given a Covid-19 vaccine supplied by China, according to a US analyst. Here’s what you need to know. https://t.co/Qhsvfj8CbD — News18.com (@news18dotcom) December 1, 2020

It has been widely reported that the North Korean leader’s health has been an issue. North Korea closed down its border with China back in January because of coronavirus concerns according to NBC news. This combined with an already lacking healthcare system, U.S. led sanctions, and the aftermath of 3 typhoons over the summer have caused punishing losses in financial resources.

North Korea claims to not have had any ‘confirmed’ cases of COVID-19 according to 19fortyfive.