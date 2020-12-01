Republican Georgia Election Official Gabriel Sterling Explodes On Trump For ‘Inspiring’ Violence With Election Claims

Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling tore into President Donald Trump for continuing to make claims about the 2020 election that are “inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”

A visibly angry Sterling claimed during a Tuesday press conference that Trump’s rhetoric and that of some of his top supporters resulted in a 20-year-old contractor who worked on the election process receiving death threats.

“It’s all gone too far,” Sterling stated. “All of it.”

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions,” he continued. “This has to stop! We need you to step up and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

He said Trump has “the rights to go through the courts” but added that “what you don’t have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed, and it’s not right. It’s not right.” (RELATED: Will Trump’s ‘Rigged Election’ Claims Hurt The GOP’s Chances In Georgia’s Senate Runoffs?)

“All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” he added.

“Mr. President, as the secretary said yesterday, people aren’t giving you the best advice what’s actually going on on the ground,” Sterling said in closing. “It’s time to look forward. If you want to run for re-election in four years, fine, do it, but everything we’re seeing right now, there’s not a path. Be the bigger man here. And stop. Step in. Tell your supporters: don’t be violent. Don’t intimidate. All that’s wrong. It’s un-American.”

Attorney General William Barr announced in an interview published earlier on Tuesday by the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election, as alleged by Trump and his supporters.