Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe Announces Himself Live During CNN Conference Call, Stuns Jeff Zucker

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced himself live during a CNN conference call Tuesday morning and told CNN President Jeff Zucker that he’s been recording the calls for months.

O’Keefe tweeted that the company has been recording CNN’s morning call with Zucker and began releasing tapes from the them on Tuesday evening. For his original announcement, O’Keefe live streamed himself interjecting during the conference call to let Zucker know what he’s been up to.

“Hey, Jeff Zucker, you there?” O’Keefe says as a person, allegedly Zucker, replies in the affirmative. “Hey, this is James O’Keefe. We’ve been listening to your CNN calls for basically two months, recording everything. Just wanted to ask you some questions if you have a minute.”

WATCH:

“Do you still feel you’re the most trusted name in news?” O’Keefe continued. “Because I have to say, from what have been hearing on these phone calls, I don’t know about that. We’ve got a lot of recordings that indicate you’re not really that independent of a journalist.”

After a brief pause, Zucker began by saying “okay, umm” and thanked O’Keefe for the comments. (RELATED: ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Exclusive: Jeff Zucker, Michael Cohen Reportedly Recorded Discussing Potential CNN Show For Trump)

“Thank you for, uh, thank you for, uh, your comments. Umm, so everybody … in light of that, I think what we’ll do is we’ll set up a new system,” Zucker said as he continued to appear to struggle with a response.

O’Keefe interjected and let Zucker know that Project Veritas would be releasing “those recordings today.” Zucker appeared to then respond to those on the conference call and said “thanks, everybody, have a good day.”

“Yeah, you too!” O’Keefe said as he continued on to speak to the live stream – and those still on the conference call.

The topics of the alleged CNN tapes include audio of employees slamming President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. Some of the tapes were released on Tuesday night and Project Veritas said more will continue to be published in the coming days.