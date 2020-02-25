Media

ABC News Suspends Reporter On Eave Of Project Veritas Exposure

The ABC logo is viewed outside of ABC headquarters February 24, 2010 in New York, New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
ABC News has suspended a reporter involved in an upcoming Project Veritas video the evening before the project is set to be released.

Project Veritas, a conservative watchdog group, plans to release a video Wednesday exposing bias at ABC News, founder James O’Keefe tweeted. They have previously received insider videos exposing network biases in numerous networks, including CNN and ABC News. The watchdog group has also aired videos of a Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ staffer promoting violence against his political opponents.

The upcoming Project Veritas video “will expose ABC News’ agenda to mislead voters and push their own narratives,” O’Keefe tweeted.

The video will air tomorrow. Project Veritas previously exposed ABC News over allegedly covering up reporting on deceased accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. (RELATED: Katie Pavlich Ties ABC’s Epstein Cover-Up To Clintons, Stephanopoulos)