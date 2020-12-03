Fauci Discourages Americans From Traveling And Gathering Over Christmas

Dr. Anthony Fauci discouraged Americans on Wednesday from traveling and gathering over Christmas on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

Fauci said he believes people can individually determine what they want to do, but that Americans should be “minimizing travel” (RELATED: ‘Christmas Is Gonna Be A Lot Harder’: Biden Warns Against Holiday Travel, Says Coronavirus Deaths Could Double In December)

“Sometimes it’s absolutely necessary. But to the extent possible, don’t travel, don’t congregate together,” Fauci said.

“I know how difficult that is, we all have a strong degree of empathy knowing — and myself included, about wanting to be with your family, wanting to have a large Christmas dinner with family and friends over,” he added. “Right now that just should not be done, to the best of our capabilities we should avoid travel and avoid congregate settings.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) current guidance discourages traveling and urged people to get tested should they decide to do so, according to the CDC website.

Fauci reiterated as he previously said that there will be “a surge superimposed upon a surge” since cases are rising.

“The effect of Thanksgiving is going to be realized two weeks from now, literally as we’re getting into the traveling season for Christmas and Hannukah,” Fauci said. He added that closing down the U.S. isn’t needed if health guidance is followed.

Fauci reiterated that vaccines will be distributed “towards the middle and end of December and then more in January, and then more in February.” Fauci said in his perspective, the guidance and vaccinations “should be a motivation to double down even more” to limit holiday gatherings.

