Trump Campaign And The RNC Have Raised Over $207 Million Since Election Day

President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) have raised $207.5 million in donations since Election Day, the campaign announced Thursday.

Trump allies are using the figures to support Trump’s position as the leader of the Republican Party even after his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden. The funds came in part thanks to the Save America PAC, a fundraising organization Trump created soon after Election Day to help fund his legal attempts to overturn the results.

“These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party, and that his supporters are dedicated to fighting for the rightful, legal outcome of the 2020 general election,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

“It also positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country, and to build on gains from the 2020 elections so we can take back the House and build on our Senate majority in 2022,” Stepien added. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Throws Out Rep. Mike Kelly’s Pro-Trump Election Lawsuit)

The numbers were revealed thanks to the various organizations reporting their funding for the period between Oct. 15 and Nov. 3, during which they raised $495 million.

Trump has so far refused to concede to Biden, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that he doesn’t plan to until all of his legal challenges have been exhausted. Trump and his campaign have withdrawn or lost lawsuits in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Trump and his campaign filed two lawsuits regarding Wisconsin just this week, one of which the state supreme court has already declined to hear.

The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin will hear the remaining case. The Electoral College will vote to officially certify Biden as the winner on Dec. 14.