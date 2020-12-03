Warner Bros. Will Release Its 2021 Film Lineup On HBO Max

Warner Bros. is pulling off an unprecedented move for its films during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entertainment giant has announced that its 17-film lineup for 2021 will hit HBO Max at the same time the movies hit theaters that are still open. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Some of the more popular titles include “Dune,” “The Matrix 4,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The films will be on the streaming service for a month.

Warner Bros. already sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when it was announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” would be released on HBO Max Dec. 25.

I can’t tell you all how much I love this move. It’s 100% awesome in my opinion. While this might only be meant to last during the pandemic, good luck convincing people to go back to movie theaters.

Once home streaming becomes more and more popular for new releases, I truly believe it’ll be here to stay.

If given the choice between watching at home on HBO Max or going to the theater and spending more money, you better believe I’m choosing the first option.

If HBO Max subscriptions shoot up so that people can watch the new 2021 films, then I fail to see why Warner Bros. would reverse track.

While this might not be good news for movie theaters, it’s certainly outstanding news for consumers. I am very much looking forward to not leaving my couch to watch new movies in 2021.