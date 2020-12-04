104-Year-Old WWII Veteran Beats COVID-19 Just Before His Birthday

An elderly World War II veteran was released from the hospital two days ahead of his 104th birthday after beating COVID-19, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Veteran Major Wooten tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 23 a relative said, according to the AP. Holly Wooten McDonald, his granddaughter, said it looked like he was improving as his birthday approached. (RELATED: 99-Year-Old World War II Paratrooper Veteran Jumps Out Of Helicopter To Honor Veterans)

Wooten’s family is comprised of medical professionals, according to KHOU11.

“My sister is a nurse practitioner and works at the family care [facility] that he goes to, and the doctor there recommended a brand new drug that just came out,” McDonald said, KHOU11 reported.

Madison Hospital President Mary Lynne Wright told the Daily Caller News Foundation, “We were ecstatic that we were able to care for him, and help him recover to the point he could go home to celebrate his 104thbirthday!”

McDonald credited the drug Bamlanivimab for preventing her grandfather’s case from becoming severe, according to KHOU11.

World War II veteran Major Wooten was released from the hospital on the week of his 104th birthday after battling COVID-19. https://t.co/88PymYz0jk pic.twitter.com/opDrCHjWOT — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) December 4, 2020

McDonald said Wooten is trying to “catch up” on sleep, and keeps morale up through “active living” and connecting with his loved ones, KHOU11 reported.

