104-Year-Old WWII Veteran Recovers From COVID-19 Just In Time For His Birthday

A World War II veteran from Oregon has recovered from coronavirus just in time to celebrate his 104th birthday.

William “Bill” Lapschies first began showing symptoms for COVID-19 on March 5, according to a report published Thursday by KOIN 6. He was the first of two residents to test positive for the virus at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home.

Fifteen residents have now tested positive, while two have passed away, the outlet reported.

Lapschies was cared for in isolation by staffers of the home. He met the requirements to be considered recovered, according to a spokesperson for the VA.

While no visitors are allowed inside of the facility due to the confirmed cases of coronavirus, Lapschies family surprised him with a celebration adhering to social distance guidelines.

“Pretty good. I made it,” Lapschies said when asked how it felt to be 104 years old. “Good for a few more.”

Lapschies daughter Carolee Brown said this birthday didn’t go exactly as planned, but she’s “thrilled” by his recovery.

“We celebrated his 101 and had over 200 people. So trying to keep our social distancing and do what Governor Brown has asked us to do,” she said. “But we’re so thrilled he’s recovered from this and we just had to do something for him.” (RELATED: 102-Year-Old Italian Woman Makes Miraculous Coronavirus Recovery After 20-Day Hospitalization)

At one point Brown said her father was “very, very sick” and the family wondered if Lapschies wouldn’t make it. She said the family was “shocked” to see him sitting in his wheelchair waving at them during the birthday party.

The family believes Lapschies might be the oldest person to recover from COVID-19.

“We hope that this will inspire some of the other people that are going through this,” Brown said. “And we’re really excited and looking forward to 105.”