Video Shows LA Restaurant Owner Furious Over Outdoor Dining Ban As Movie Company Set Ups Tents Right Next Door

A Los Angeles business owner posted a Facebook video on Friday expressing frustrations that her restaurant was being forced to close outdoor dining and alleging that a film company was allowed to setup outdoor dining in the same parking lot.

Angela Marsden, the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill in Sherman Oaks, stated that she is no longer allowed to stay open with the new Los Angeles County order prohibiting outdoor dining. She also alleged that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti approved tents and tables being set up for use by a film company. (RELATED: ‘I Want To Stay Away From Business’: LA County Sheriff Vows To Limit Enforcement Of Recent COVID-19 Restrictions)

“I’m losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from me,” Marsden said in the video which has gone viral. “And they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio … They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive. My staff cannot survive.”

Marsden blamed Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Garcetti for causing businesses to shutter and jobs to be lost.

“This is dangerous. Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person that doesn’t have unemployment, that does not have a job, and all the businesses that are going under. And we need your help, we need somebody to do something about this,” Marsden pleaded. (RELATED: Hours After Voting To Ban Outdoor Dining, LA County Supervisor Dined Outdoors)

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors decided to shut down outdoor dining with a 3-2 vote Tuesday, citing COVID-19 transmission concerns.

All Southern California restaurants are expected to close for outdoor dining Sunday, as ICU capacity falling below 15% triggered a new regional stay at home order.

Garcetti’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.