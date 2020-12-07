MSNBC Reportedly Announces Rashida Jones As New Network President

MSNBC has reportedly promoted its senior vice president Rashida Jones as the network’s next president, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday.

Jones will reportedly replace MSNBC’s longtime and current president Phil Griffin as soon as February, the WSJ noted. Griffin “approached” NBC News Group Chairman Cesar Conde after the 2020 election to discuss his departure, one person reportedly told the WSJ.

Griffin has been at the news network for 25 years and has been president since 2008. Jones has been involved in the news group for seven years. Prior to her upcoming role, Jones worked as an executive producer and a managing editor at NBCUniversal.

Conde, a new face at NBCUniversal News Group, continues to shake up the work force at the company. He’s been pushing for the news group to have 50% of staff be females or people of color, according to the WSJ and recently approved host Joy Reid’s new weeknight primetime show.

Conde was also in charge of allowing former longtime Fox News anchor Shepherd Smith a CNBC show this year. (RELATED: NBC Made Payment To Staffer After Sexual Harassment Claim Against Chris Matthews)

