The Mayor Of A Town In Ohio Hooked Up With A Chinese Spy In The Back Of A Car

An Ohio mayor hooked up with a Chinese spy in the back of a car, according to a new report.

Alleged Chinese operative Christine Fang sought to gain close access to high ranking California politicians at the direction of China’s internal spy agency, the Ministry of State Security, between 2011 and 2015, U.S. intelligence officials told Axios.

Fang not only raised money for California Rep. Eric Swalwell and planted an intern in his office, she also was caught on FBI electronic surveillance having a sexual encounter with an unnamed Ohio mayor in his car, the publication reported. (RELATED: Report: Alleged Chinese Spy Raised Money For Eric Swalwell, Planted Intern In His Office)

Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign. The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country. Read Axios’ year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

The FBI captured Fang’s sexual encounter with the Ohio mayor because the two hooked up in a car under electronic FBI surveillance, a U.S. official told Axios. The same official told the publication that when the mayor asked Fang why she liked him, she said that she wanted to improve her English.

Axios could not identify or speak to this Ohio mayor or another person with whom Fang reportedly had a romantic relationship: an older mayor “from an obscure city” in the Midwest who referred to Fang as his “girlfriend” in 2014, Cupertino Mayor Gilbert Wong told Axios.

Fang unexpectedly left the U.S. in 2015, Axios reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.