‘Make Them Pay’: Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Jones Threatens Trump Supporters

Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson threatened President Donald Trump’s supporters in a Facebook live video Tuesday, saying it is a warning message to those who support the president.

In the Facebook live video, Johnson said Trump supporters better be careful, calling on “soldiers” to “make them (Trump supporters) pay.” The video was over three minutes long. Johnson took office on January 1, 2019. Her current term ends on December 31, 2020.

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay,” Johnson says in the video

WATCH:

THE FULL FACEBOOK LIVE:



“I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room, because, uh, I just wish I could, but we’re public so…,” Johnson also said in the video. (RELATED: Kentucky Democratic Rep. Reportedly Arrested In Louisville Riots)

Johnson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the comments in her video.