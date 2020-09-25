Kentucky Democratic Rep. Reportedly Arrested In Louisville Riots

Louisville police reportedly arrested a Democratic state representative Thursday for rioting in the streets of Louisville, where riots have been ongoing after a ruling from a grand jury to charge one of three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Police arrested Democratic Rep. Attica Scott, who introduced a bill called “Breonna’s Law,” which would have banned no-knock warrants. Scott and her daughter were reportedly charged with first-degree rioting, which is a Class D felony and failure to disperse, and unlawful assembly, according to WDRB News. Scott was one of 24 others to be arrested Thursday night.

The LMPD is also reportedly accusing Scott of being affiliated with a group that set a library on fire and vandalized and damaged multiple other properties. One protester with the group reportedly smashed the library window and threw a flare inside the building, WDRB News reported.

A total of 127 people were apprehended between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Daily Caller reporters Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura were among those arrested early Thursday morning and have yet to be released. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporters Arrested During Louisville Riot)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the violent riots in his hometown of Louisville, saying Taylor’s death “tragic” but also mentioned that he has full confidence in Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the grand jury investigation. (RELATED: ‘Despicable Cowardice’ — McConnell Criticizes Rioters After Two Officers Shot In Louisville, Over 100 Arrested)

The Senate Majority Leader went on to slam the violence and riots committed in Louisville, Kentucky, in which two officers were shot.

The LMPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.