Michigan State Rep Who Threatened Trump Supporters Stripped Of Committee Assignments

Democratic Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson was stripped of her committee assignments Wednesday after she threatened supporters of President Donald Trump in a Facebook live video.

The Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield released a statement, explaining that Johnson had been removed from her committees and that there is an active investigation going on to determine if further action is necessary.

“Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation,” Chatfield said in the statement.

Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y5lTqqmEVI — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 9, 2020

In the video filmed Tuesday night, Johnson said Trump supporters better be careful and called on “soldiers” to “make them pay.” The video was over three minutes long. Johnson took office on January 1, 2019. Her current term ends on December 31, 2020.

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay,” Johnson says in the video

WATCH:

Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson threatened @realDonaldTrump supporters in a Facebook live video Tuesday, saying it is a warning message to those who support the president. Read more here: https://t.co/QnUstXelby pic.twitter.com/cWIxH1hXL1 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 9, 2020

“I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room, because, uh, I just wish I could, but we’re public so…,” Johnson also said in the video. (RELATED: ‘Make Them Pay’: Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Jones Threatens Trump Supporters)

Johnson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the comments in her video.