We Asked Trump Supporters And Counter-Protesters What They Would Tell Each Other. Here’s What They Said

The Daily Caller News Foundation spoke to several Trump supporters and counter-protesters, asking what would they tell each other.

Trump supporters took part in an additional “MAGA March” located in Washington D.C., protesting the outcome of the 2020 election. Following the march, members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, and counter-protesters clashed, video footage shows. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Trump Supporters Chased Out Of Black Lives Matter Plaza During Chaotic Demonstrations In Washington, DC)

One Trump supporter flipped both middle fingers when asked what his message to counter-protesters would be.

“What’s my message? To all of Antifa? This is my message,” he told the DCNF.

One counter-protester told the DCNF, “Yeah, I mean just please be kind and be understanding. Don’t, don’t judge. Don’t discriminate.”

She continued, “Let people, let people especially black people, let them live, you know. Don’t bother them. Mind your business.”

Another Trump supporter told the DCNF, “It really is a shame that we’re so divided and the media has done it. They have done it, there’s, there’s a narrative that they put out and there’s a narrative that we put out. We have the facts and evidence to back it up. If people just woke up they would see.”

The Trump supporter said the issue is they’re wanting “to start trouble” but they don’t want trouble and are “here to protect people.”

“We would love to come together in some way, but they just don’t want to talk. We’re the ones that are always trying to make conversation and talk. They don’t want to.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.