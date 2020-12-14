FLASHBACK: Warnock Said Farrakhan’s Nation Of Islam Is ‘Important’ To ‘Black Theology’ In 2013

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock called the Nation of Islam, an outwardly anti-Semitic group, an “important” voice for African Americans during a 2013 speech.

An audience member asked Warnock to discuss the Nation of Islam’s relationship with Christian churches and whether the “black church” was having attendance problems like “mainstream white churches and synagogues” were.

Warnock said the Nation of Islam is “significant” but that the numbers don’t compare to Christian churches.

“It’s voice has been important for the development of black theology,” Warnock responded, seemingly referring to an ideology black preachers adopted throughout the Civil Rights era to fight white supremacy within Christianity, according to Fox News.

“It was the black Muslims who challenged black preachers and said, ‘you’re promulgating … the White man’s religion. That’s a slave religion. You’re telling people to focus on heaven, meanwhile, they’re catching hell'” Warnock continued, noting the Nation of Islam was crucial in sparking “a fire” under black preachers to keep them “honest” about the messages they spread.

The Nation of Islam has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the group, has consistently attacked Jews as “satanic” and called them “termites,” according to Fox News. He also reportedly led a “Death to Israel” chant and a “Death to America” chant while on a solidarity trip to Iran. (RELATED: REPORT: Warnock Summer Camp Was Nearly Shut Down After Allegations Of Child Abuse, Neglect)

Warnock has come under fire for past comments, once calling Israel an “Apartheid” state and said Israeli leaders were “clever politicians” before accusing them of spreading “racist and vicious” language.

Warnock also signed a letter comparing the West Bank to apartheid South Africa, according to the Jewish Insider. Warnock campaigned with Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson who compared Jews living in the West Bank to “termites” that destroy homes and steal Palestinian property, according to the Free Beacon.

Warnock is running against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s January run-off race.