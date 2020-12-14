Trump Ditches Plans To Vaccinate All Officials Amid Backlash

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he would be changing a prior plan that said White House officials would be among the first to receive a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time,” the president said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot had previously stated, “Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy,” according to a report by the Associated Press. The New York Times was the first to report that United States government officials would be among the first people in the country to receive a vaccine. (RELATED: States Will Start Getting Coronavirus Vaccine On Monday)

These initial reports were met with backlash online from individuals who suggested that White House officials do not deserve to have an expedited path toward vaccination.

Is the covid vaccine being given to @JoeBiden immediately? Certainly he president elect needs it more than a bunch of lame duck Trump staffers who have fumbled this response. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 13, 2020

Please don’t waste vaccines on the trump White House, they’ve done nothing for society or the greater good. — Molly Jong-Fast???? (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020

If covid isn’t a big deal — according to the current White House — why are they getting vaccinated first? — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) December 13, 2020

Americans began receiving the first dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Monday, according to a report by USA Today, starting with frontline health care workers. Pfizer began to ship vaccine doses to all 50 states Sunday. These initial vaccine deliveries arrived as states across the country are experiencing growing coronavirus case numbers.

President Trump’s adjustment to the directive will reportedly leave vaccines primarily available to frontline health care workers and people in long-term care facilities until more doses are available for the general public and government officials.