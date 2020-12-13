WATCH: Trucks Carrying COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out From Pfizer Plant In Michigan

Video footage showed the first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine leaving Pfizer’s Michigan location on Sunday.

UPS, Boyle and FedEx trucks were captured on video leaving the facility located close to Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Breaking – UPS and FedEx trucks carrying the first U.S. shipment of coronavirus vaccine have left Pfizer’s facility near Kalamazoo, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Cf32ki9gCF — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) December 13, 2020

The vaccines are expected to reach locations in all 50 U.S. states on Monday and are essential to ending the coronavirus in the country, according to Fox Business. (RELATED: FDA Grants Emergency Authorization For Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine, Launching Mass Vaccination Campaign)

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in November that their vaccines were over 90% effective in their Phase Three clinical trial.

The first shipment of the vaccines will be delivered to 150 sites and the second shipment will go to 450 sites, FOX Business reported. The shipments should arrive early enough Monday for health workers to get vaccinated before they start to inoculate others.

The pandemic has led to 1.6 million deaths and 71 million infections worldwide, FOX Business reported.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine Friday after a key agency panel overwhelmingly endorsed its safety.

After the endorsement, President Donald Trump tweeted at FDA Commissioner Dr. Steven M. Hahn to “get the dam vaccines out NOW.”

Canada and the United Kingdom have similarly approved vaccinations. The U.K. administered the first vaccinations outside of a clinical trial Tuesday.

