Trump Promises ‘More To Come’ In His Legal Fight Despite Biden’s Official Electoral College Win

President Donald Trump promised Tuesday morning that, despite state electors casting 306 votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, there was still “more to come” in his attempts to win a second consecutive term in the White House

“Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous,” he tweeted. “This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. DO NOT TAMPER, a crime. Much more to come!”

“Did Michigan Secretary of State break the law?” he posed in a second tweet. “Stay tuned!” (RELATED: Biden Tears Into Trump While Reacting To Electoral College Win: ‘A Position So Extreme, We’ve Never Seen It Before’)

Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous. Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss. This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. DO NOT TAMPER, a crime. Much more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

68% error rate in Michigan Voting Machines. Should be, by law, a tiny percentage of one percent. Did Michigan Secretary of State break the law? Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

Trump also retweeted a promise from attorney Lin Wood that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would soon be in jail for not complying with the president’s wishes to hold a full signature audit.

President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.” He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

Following state electors’ Monday votes, Biden harshly criticized the election rhetoric coming from Trump and some of his supporters.

Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden specifically noted that Trump “brought dozens and dozens and dozens of legal challenges to test the result.”

“They were heard again and again,” Biden continued, “and each of the times they were heard they were found to be without merit.” (RELATED: California Electors Push Joe Biden Over 270 Vote Threshold, Delivering Him The Presidency)

He called the Trump campaign’s strategy, and that of supporters in Texas and other states, “a position so extreme, we’ve never seen it before.”

“Respecting the will of the people is at the heart of our democracy, even if we find those results hard to accept,” he stated. “That’s the duty owed to the people, to our constitution, to our history. You know, in this battle for the soul of America democracy prevailed. We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact.”

WATCH:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech Tuesday morning that Monday’s events officially confirm that Biden won the election.

“Our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken,” he stated. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

WATCH: