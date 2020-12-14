Biden Tears Into Trump While Reacting To Electoral College Win: ‘A Position So Extreme, We’ve Never Seen It Before’

President-elect Joe Biden harshly criticized President Donald Trump while reacting to the certification of his Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

Biden, speaking Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, stated that states electors’ Monday votes prove that “not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame.”

He went on to note that Trump “brought dozens and dozens and dozens of legal challenges to test the result.”

“They were heard again and again,” Biden continued, “and each of the times they were heard they were found to be without merit.” (RELATED: California Electors Push Joe Biden Over 270 Vote Threshold, Delivering Him The Presidency)

He called the Trump campaign’s strategy, and that of supporters in Texas and other states, “a position so extreme, we’ve never seen it before.”

“Respecting the will of the people is at the heart of our democracy, even if we find those results hard to accept,” Biden stated. “That’s the duty owed to the people, to our constitution, to our history. You know, in this battle for the soul of America democracy prevailed. We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact.”

