Fashion Executive Arrested For Human Trafficking Abroad

Former Canadian Fashion executive Peter Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg on Monday on charges of sex trafficking that span as far back as 25 years, according to The Independent.

Manhattan Prosecutors, according to The Independent, said that the accusations stem from “a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct” in the U.S., Bahamas and Canada.

Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested in Canada. Earlier this year U.S. federal authorities raided his Manhattan headquarters amid claims he trafficked and sexually assaulted dozens of teenage girls and women https://t.co/n8XX07Aq7z — Bloomberg (@business) December 15, 2020

Prosecutors said that Nygard had used his influence to recruit “and maintain adult and minor-aged female victims” for his sexual gratifications and his associates, The Independent reported. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Over $28 Million In Bail After Judge Dismissed Her Previous $5 Million Request)

In the lawsuit, several plaintiffs had claimed that, when they were 14 or 15 years old, Nygard had given them alcohol or drugs and then proceeded to rape his victims.

Some of the women, most of whom came from poor or disadvantaged backgrounds, were also assaulted to “ensure compliance with his sexual demands,” prosecutors said according to The Independent.

Nygard is also facing a class action lawsuit in the U.S., according to the Independent, that currently has 57 women that have alleged intimidation, bribery and violence from Nygard to avoid accountability.

His Times Square offices were raided by the FBI less than two weeks after the lawsuit was filed, according to the Independent.

Nygard, according to The Independent, denied all allegations and blamed the allegations caused by a feud with an unnamed billionaire neighbor in the Bahamas.