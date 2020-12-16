REPORT: Dog Lost For 5 Years Returns To Its Owner Totally Fine, In Good Health

Sweet-Pea, a Chihuahua that went missing five years ago in Compton, California, was finally reunited with her owner Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Thanks to microchip identification, members of the Inland Valley Humane Society were able to track the tiny dog’s owner after finding the canine Tuesday afternoon, in Covina, Los Angeles County, California, about 30 miles away from where she was lost, NBC Los Angeles reported. (RELATED: Military Member Reunites With Her Dog After Returning Home From Deployment)

Sweet-Pea reuniting with her mother after being missing for 5 years… there was not a dry eye in the house for this moment. https://t.co/a0rkCJMEA9 — IVHS & SPCA (@IVHSSPCA) December 16, 2020

Reuniting with Sweet-Pea “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV, according to US News & World Report.

Sweet-Pea seems to have been well-cared for during her extended period of being missing; there was no “immediate” information disclosed about the dog’s whereabouts during its time apart from Lopez, ABC News reported.

The Inland Valley Humane Society, speaking of the incident, stated that the reunion is a “good” reminder to give one’s pets microchip identification and one of never losing hope, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Inland Valley Human Society, which helped reunite Sweet-Pea with her owner, is a private, non-profit organization established in 1949 that, among many other things, seeks to provide a safe refuge for sick, injured, and abused animals and to fight cruelty against animals by championing and helping enforce animal protection laws, according to the NGO’s website.

Just three weeks earlier, a similar reunion had taken place in New Mexico. A dog, missing for 6 years, was found by Highway 99’s side and reunited with its owner, thanks to microchip identification, and two volunteers who drove 17 hours to reunite the dog with its owner who had moved to New Mexico, according to ABC 10.