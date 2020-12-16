REPORT: Biden considering last-minute Republican pick for top cabinet position

President-elect Joe Biden is considering several Republican picks for commerce secretary, Axios reported Tuesday.

Biden’s potential pick would be designed to send a message to Republicans that Biden is listening to their concerns on international trade and economic troubles, according to Axios. Biden has already fleshed out a large portion of his cabinet, including his foreign policy, public health, and economic teams.

NEW: Joe Biden is considering some well-known Republicans for Commerce secretary as a way to signal to red-state Americans he understands their concerns and plans to address them. https://t.co/PkB0B9ld4W — Axios (@axios) December 16, 2020

Biden’s camp hasn’t floated any Republican names, and the transition team has not announced an intent to nominate a conservative. (RELATED: Buttigieg Rips Trump On China’s Human Rights Abuses, But Offers No Solutions)

There are several Republicans who denounced President Donald Trump during his tenure and even endorsed Biden’s run that may serve as palatable nominees for the Democrat. Deceased Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain was arguably representative of the anti-Trump movement within the Republican Party, and those aligned with him or who thought similarly to him may have a place in the incoming administration.

While Trump has not officially conceded the election, he did authorize his administration to begin the transition process more than two weeks ago. He and his campaign have also lost or withdrawn lawsuits challenging election results in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and the Supreme Court.

None of Biden’s selections so far have been conservative. Biden selected his former presidential primary rival Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary Tuesday, marking the most recent addition to his cabinet. Biden at multiple points during the campaign vowed to be a president for “all Americans.”

Biden also promised in March to put former opponent Beto O’Rourke in charge of his administration’s gun control policies, but he has made no formal announcement since the election.