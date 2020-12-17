Massage Therapist Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of 14-Year-Old Girl

A massage therapist was arrested for allegedly fondling a 14-year-old girl while providing a massage, according to NBC Miami.

Police arrested Christian Mauricio Ramirez, 39, Wednesday at his home and took him to the station for questioning due to “lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12-16 years old,” according to an arrest report, NBC Miami reported. The family had hired Ramirez to provide massages for them five days before he was arrested on December 10, the outlet reported.

The arrest report said Ramirez had fondled the 14-year-old girl’s breast and vagina, Local 10 reported. Authorities said Ramirez told detectives he massaged the girl’s legs close to her private area and may have touched her vagina, Local 10 reported. (RELATED: Women Come Forward In Droves To Accuse Massage Workers Of Sexual Assault)

The girls’ mother verified her daughter’s age to the police, Local 10 reported. The Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazerordered Ramirez to stay away from the alleged victim and issued Ramirez a $7,500 bond on Thursday in court, Local 10 reported.

“I’m also going to add that you cannot perform any massages on any children,” she said, according to Local 10.

Records show that Ramirez has not received any complaints since he received his massage license in Florida about five years ago, according to Local 10. Investigators have asked that anyone who has experienced assault by Ramiez contact the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300.