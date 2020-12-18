Mike Rowe Says ’40 Million People In This Country’ Have Been Labeled ‘Non-Essential’ And That’s ‘Fundamentally Upside-Down’

Mike Rowe said “40 million people in this country” have been labeled “non-essential” during the pandemic and that’s “fundamentally upside-down.”

“There’s a new word for 40 million people in this country: non-essential, and it’s crazy,” the host of “Dirty Jobs” said during his appearance on “Hannity” with Sean Hannity, according to a Fox News piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Tucker Slams Nike For Using Colin Kaepernick In Its ‘Decadent’ Scheme)

“We have deemed a giant hunk of our people essentially one click away from [being] unimportant or worthless,” he added. “During this pandemic. I’ve seen firsthand that everybody is essential to somebody, even if you’re just working to pay your own bills. So something is going on here that is fundamentally upside-down.” (RELATED: Mike Rowe Points To 9/11 Hero As He Shares His Thoughts About Nike’s Kaepernick Ad Campaign)

“And the fact that these policies are now being instituted by leaders who have shown themselves to be the very definition of rank hypocrisy is, I’m afraid, going to lead us into a place where it’s going to be very difficult to get the poop back in the goose,” the founder of MikeRowe Works Foundation continued.

Hannity then pressed Rowe on what he thought would’ve happened during the pandemic if “farmers didn’t farm, packers didn’t pack and truckers didn’t truck.”

The “Dirty Jobs” host noted the theme from the classic Christmas movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” which “shows us in clear terms how we’re all connected.”

“Never mind essential versus non-essential, fishermen versus farmers, steel workers versus pipe fitters versus teachers versus accountants,” Rowe explained. “We’re all part of a mosaic.”

“It’s a quilt,” he added. “And if you start to arbitrage certain people out of the mosaic based on some harebrained definition of essentiality, then you’re going to get the really depressing parts of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and it’s going to keep going on and on and on.”