Brett Giroir: Trump Taking Vaccine Would ‘Generate More Confidence’

Adm. Brett Giroir, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that President Donald Trump would “generate more confidence” in the coronavirus vaccine if he decides to take it.

ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos pointed out the fact that Vice President Mike Pence recently received Pfizer’s vaccination and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will soon receive it before turning to Trump, who has already had the virus.

“Would it help if President Trump took the vaccine in public?” he asked.

WATCH:

“I think any leader who is influential over groups of individuals should have the vaccine,” Giroir said. “First of all, I believe everyone at risk or is very important coming up obviously, like President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.”

“Yes, I think leadership like the vice president, the surgeon general, should get vaccines because they will inspire confidence with the people who believe in them and trust them,” he continued before calling the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines “very effective” and “safe.” (RELATED: Health Care Worker In Alaska Hospitalized For Serious Allergic Reaction To Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine)

“So you know, I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for his own health and safety and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely,” Giroir concluded.