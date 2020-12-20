The Rose Bowl Playoff Game Will Be Played AT&T Stadium In Dallas

The Rose Bowl game won’t happen as planned during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event's official Instagram page announced that the playoff game scheduled to happen at the Rose Bowl is moving from California to Dallas, and will be played at AT&T Stadium.

The game is moving because of coronavirus restrictions in California that the CFP won’t have to worry about in Texas.

Most notably, fans weren’t going to be allowed at the game if it was played as planned, according to the Associated Press..

Breaking: The CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be relocated to AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Jan. 1, 2021, the Tournament of Roses announced. pic.twitter.com/IIinZVQ7KD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2020

This was the right call, and while nobody is happy about it, moving the game out of CA had to be done if fans were going to be banned.

You simply can’t play a college football playoff game in an empty stadium if there are other options. It’s a horrible look.

Now, that problem has been taken care of, and the Rose Bowl is headed to Texas.

Here’s the official statement announcing #RoseBowl move from Pasadena to Dallas. “We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game.” pic.twitter.com/aBGmVqYSwj — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) December 20, 2020

It’s just the latest example of coronavirus impacting sports. The carnage never ends!