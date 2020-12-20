Editorial

The Rose Bowl Playoff Game Will Be Played AT&T Stadium In Dallas

Rose Bowl (Credit: Shutterstock/Grindstone Media Group)

The Rose Bowl game won’t happen as planned during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event’s official Instagram page announced that the playoff game scheduled to happen at the Rose Bowl is moving from California to Dallas, and will be played at AT&T Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

The game is moving because of coronavirus restrictions in California that the CFP won’t have to worry about in Texas.

Most notably, fans weren’t going to be allowed at the game if it was played as planned, according to the Associated Press..

This was the right call, and while nobody is happy about it, moving the game out of CA had to be done if fans were going to be banned.

You simply can’t play a college football playoff game in an empty stadium if there are other options. It’s a horrible look.

Now, that problem has been taken care of, and the Rose Bowl is headed to Texas.

It’s just the latest example of coronavirus impacting sports. The carnage never ends!