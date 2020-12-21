New Uber Skyscraper Will Have Hi-Tech, Programmable Windows

A new 23-story office high-rise in Dallas planned to house Uber’s operations will be fitted with the high-tech, programmable View Smart Windows.

The Leed Gold office tower, built by developers Westdale and KDC in downtown Dallas’ eastern edge and set to open 2021, will also be the largest North Texas structure to use View Smart Windows, according to Dallas Morning News. (RELATED: Trump Administration Executive Order Seeks To Revive Classical Architecture, Involve Public In Design Decisions)

The installation of 182,000 square feet of the high-tech glass produced by View Inc., a California based firm, will begin in January 2021, Dallas Morning News reported.

WATCH:

“Partnering with View gave us an opportunity to deliver a healthier, more sustainable and fundamentally more advanced space,” AJ Greulich, Uber’s Head of Workplace for Canada and the U.S., said. “View’s smart windows will help us attract and retain the best talent in the DFW area by creating a comfortable, engaging, and productive work experience.”

View Smart Windows automatically adjust their tint in response to the sun, increasing natural light access while simultaneously decreasing heat and glare, helping create a more pleasant working environment for employees, according to a View Inc. press release.

Enlightening Study: Participants spent one week working in an office, one with @view_inc_ Smart Windows and the other with traditional blinds. Those with more daylight slept 37 minutes more each night & scored higher on cognitive tests. via @ThriveGlobal https://t.co/1Q4dupaE3N — Daniel Kraft, MD (@daniel_kraft) May 28, 2020

Smart Windows furthermore eliminate the need for shades, reduce energy consumption, and help achieve sustainability goals, the press release stated.

A mobile app can also help control the windows, Dallas Morning News reported.

View, Inc., founded 2008, builds all of its smart glass at a Mississippi plant, according to Dallas Morning News. The company has already manufactured 23 million square feet of glass for buildings within North America, the newspaper reported.