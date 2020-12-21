Actor George Takei Says ‘There’s Still Hope’ For Rubio To Have Allergic Reaction To COVID-19 Vaccine

Actor George Takei joked that “there’s still hope” that Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio could have an allergic reaction to the coronavirus vaccine.

Takei made the joke after Rubio shared a photo of himself receiving the vaccine Saturday.

There are very, very few instances of known allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, but Marco Rubio has always thought of himself as one in a million so there’s still hope. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 20, 2020

“There are very, very few instances of known allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, but Marco Rubio has always thought of himself as one in a million so there’s still hope,” Takei tweeted Sunday.

Rubio shared the photo of himself receiving the vaccine in order to show constituents that it’s safe.

I know I looked away from the needle And yes, I know I need a tan But I am so confident that the #Covid19 vaccine is safe & effective that I decided to take it myself pic.twitter.com/TQbog6fu7i — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2020

“I know I looked away from the needle,” Rubio tweeted. “And yes, I know I need a tan But I am so confident that the #Covid19 vaccine is safe & effective that I decided to take it myself.”

There have been individuals who have experienced allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine, including a healthcare worker in Alaska. (RELATED: Health Care Worker In Alaska Hospitalized For Serious Allergic Reaction To Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine)

Two U.K. individuals who had an allergic reaction were both healthcare workers and had significant histories of allergic reactions and carried adrenaline auto injectors, according to CNN.

Pfizer’s 40,000-person clinical trial reported no serious allergic reactions caused by its vaccine, as previously reported.