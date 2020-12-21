‘Heartless, Arrogant’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Into ‘Unelected Bureaucrats’ For Vaccine Rollout That Skips Over Elderly

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard made it clear Monday that she was not impressed with a coronavirus vaccine rollout that would put essential workers ahead of some elderly Americans.

Gabbard posted a video on Twitter disputing CDC recommendations that would have 100 million essential workers potentially vaccinated ahead of some elderly Americans. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Bucks Party, Supports SCOTUS Decision That Reined In Andrew Cuomo)

“Heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats have decided that the lives of elderly Americans don’t count. They’re recommending 100 million “essential workers” (i.e. healthy people working at liquor stores or phone companies) can get the vaccine before our grandparents,” Gabbard tweeted.

— Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) December 21, 2020

The former Democratic presidential hopeful went on to say that she personally would be passing on the vaccine until those who were at a greater risk than she was had all had the opportunity to receive one. (RELATED: ‘Since You’re Giving Pardons To People’: Tulsi Gabbard Has A Shortlist Of Names For Trump)

“This is immoral and bad health policy,” Gabbard continued. “I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me.”

— Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) December 21, 2020

Republican New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew took a similar approach, saying that he too would wait for a vaccine until more vulnerable populations had been taken care of.

“I believe that seniors, healthcare professionals and front-line workers should receive the vaccination first. I will be receiving my vaccination as soon as the most vulnerable have already received theirs,” Van Drew tweeted.