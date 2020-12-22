‘Too Many Inconsistencies’: PA Restaurant Owner Says About Gov. Tom Wolf’s Indoor Dining Ban

A family-owned breakfast and lunch restaurant is among the businesses in the state of Pennsylvania openly defying Governor Tom Wolf’s three week indoor dining ban.

When the Market Street Grill in West Chester, Pa didn’t close Dec. 12 in order to comply with the governor’s mandate, they were contacted by the West Chester Borough Police department, the Daily Local reported. According to the latest mandates from the governor, indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, and indoor dining are prohibited until Jan. 4.

???? Protecting Pennsylvanians: @governortomwolf and @secretarylevine today announced new mitigation efforts to help #stopthespread of #COVID19, effective at 12:01 am on 12/12/20 until 8 am on 1/4/21:

▪️ Indoor dining prohibited

▪️ Indoor gatherings/events of >10 people prohibited pic.twitter.com/lutUIww5Qs — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) December 10, 2020

Christian Greco, the manager and the son of Market Street Grill founder, Kerry Greco, explained to the Daily Caller in an interview that they were not issued any citations from the police, just a warning. However, Greco’s family owns a second restaurant in Downingtown, PA called Green Street Grill. The Green Street Grill has received two warnings thus far, following the second warning a citation will issued. (RELATED: ‘Stay Open Or Go Live On The Street’: PA Diner Defies COVID-19 Restrictions)

“I don’t see the purpose of closing down anymore when the box stores can do whatever they want,” Greco explained in an interview with the Daily Caller. “The inconsistencies are too much for me.”

Greco noted that while restaurants and bars in the state were forced to stop selling alcohol by 5 p.m. on the Eve of Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping was allowed to continue at the big box stores.

“No, unless the government wants to extend an olive branch,” he explained. “Be willing to supplement our loss of income, supplement the cost for buying new equipment, and heaters.”

Like many restaurants and bars throughout the state, the Market Street Grill has had to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants, which includes social distancing, proper mask usage, capacity limits, and ensuring that tables are properly spaced out. In addition to these guidelines, many restaurants have now been faced with the decision to purchase tents and heaters in order to offer outdoor dining.

“If you are going to ask us to do all of these things, and jump through hoops, I’d appreciate help.” Greco added, “Meet me halfway, or do something to make me feel like you care.”