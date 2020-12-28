Save An Extra 20% Off This Wood Fire Pizza Oven

You’re a pizza lover through and through. Your tradition of ordering pizza every Friday night is still going strong. But have you ever thought about making your own pizza? No, not heating up a frozen pizza, but delicious homemade wood fire pizza? It may sound intimidating but once you get the hang of it, you’ll never want to eat frozen pizza ever again. This Fremont Wood Fire Pizza Oven will cook your pizza into perfection. There’s just something about pizza cooked in a wood fire oven that you can’t beat. You can get this oven on sale for an additional 20% off at $223 when you use promo code HOLIDAY20.

What exactly makes this wood pellet oven so impressive? It’s constructed from food-grade stainless steel that’s easy to clean. Plus, it’s portable and tops out at 31lbs, so you can take it with you on trips and serve up yummy, crispy pizza no matter where you go. The oven is fueled by fire, takes approximately 15 minutes to heat up to 900° F, and only 3-4 minutes to cook the pizza. Aside from pizza, you can also make steaks, fish, lamb chops, burgers, and much more with it.

Cooking pizza over a wood fire as opposed to cooking it in a gas oven has a number of advantages. You’ll get a nice, crispy crust and the inside will be deliciously soft. Pizza made on a wood fire tastes better and it helps retain specific nutrients that food can lose cooking in another way. Especially if you add tasty veggie toppings. The same goes for when you cook other types of meals with a wood fire oven, like meat, fish, and more.

If you grab this deal, you’ll be able to treat the family to an incredible pizza pie whenever you want. Boost your culinary skills with this amazing outdoor pizza oven! It’s on sale for a limited time only ($368 MSRP) and you’ll get an additional 20% off with HOLIDAY20.

