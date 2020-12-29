CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘I Don’t Think The Press Should Be Trying To Whip Up The Biden Presidency’

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta said that he doesn’t believe the press should try to “whip up the Biden presidency” like they did during President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Acosta has become well-known during the Trump administration for his consistent swipes at a president and administration often focused on vilifying the press. At one point, Acosta’s press credentials were revoked by the White House, prompting a lawsuit from CNN.

As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, members of the media are noting that there will be a change in the White House-press relationship, The Atlantic pointed out in an article published Tuesday. Acosta, for one, has already decided that he will not cover Biden the same way he did Trump.

“I don’t think the press should be trying to whip up the Biden presidency and turn it into must-see TV in a contrived way,” Acosta said according to The Atlantic. (RELATED: Here’s The Type Of Media Coverage You Can Expect For The Next 4 Years)

The CNN correspondent backed up his comments, which The Atlantic noted may sound “like a double standard.” Acosta denied that the difference in reporting is partisan and said that since the Trump campaign consistently worked to condemn the press, a strong response was needed.