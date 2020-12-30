Schumer: Trump Vetoed Defense Bill To Defend ‘Dead Confederate Traitors’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed President Donald Trump on Wednesday, claiming his veto of the annual defense bill was done to “protect the honor of dead Confederate traitors.”

The Senate debated overriding the president’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), in addition to increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 on Wednesday evening. Schumer decried the president for refusing to sign the bill, adding that he felt the president had done so to protect the honor of dead Confederates.

“President Trump vetoed this legislation because it provides for renaming military installations that honor Confederate military leaders,” Schumer declared on the Senate floor. “Think about it for a moment, [Trump] vetoed a pay raise to living American soldiers in order to defend the honor of dead Confederate traitors!”

“Well, the Senate will soon have an opportunity to override the president’s objection and do right by those brave Americans who wear the uniform,” he added.

Trump raised objections to the bill’s language, which called for renaming military bases honoring Confederate leaders. (RELATED: McConnell Blocks Standalone $2K Stimulus Checks Bill)

On Monday ,109 Republicans joined with Democrats to approve an override, making it the first time in Trump’s presidency that Congress has overridden a presidential veto. The Senate is considering the measure this week and is expected to join the House.

“Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass,” Trump said via Twitter Tuesday in response to the House vote. “Say goodbye to VITAL Section 230 termination, your National Monuments, Forts (names!) and Treasures (inserted by Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren), 5G, and our great soldiers being removed and brought home from foreign lands who do NOTHING for us.

“A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech. Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!!”