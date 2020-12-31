REPORT: Angry Mob Of Pakistani Muslims Burns Historic Temple To The Ground

A mob of Pakistani Muslims attacked and set fire to a century-old Hindu temple Wednesday in the northwestern part of Pakistan, Reuters reported.

Muslim clerics in the reportedly had organized peaceful protests against an expansion of the temple, located in the Karak district, Reuters reported.

Hindus have been the largest non-Muslim population in the country since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. Then the subcontinent was partitioned into a Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, according to Reuters.

Locals filmed people at the scene taking sledgehammers and stones to the building as dark smoke can be seen coming from the structure, according to Reuters.

Rahmatullah Wazir, a police officer for the town said that the clerics made “provocative speeches,” shortly before the crowd started to attack. “It was a mob and then nobody was there to stop them from damaging the temple,” Wazir told Reuters, noting that most of the temple had been damaged.

The temple was built in the early 1900s. First as a shrine, then in 1947 the Hindu community left the area and by 1997, Muslims had taken control of the site, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Brand Pulls Ad Featuring Muslim Man And Hindu Wife After Complaints Of ‘Love Jihad’)

It was ordered to be handed back over to the Hindu community in 2015 by a Pakistan Supreme Court, with the condition that it could not be expanded upon in the future.

The district police chief, Irfanullah Khan, said nine people had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attack, according to Reuters.

Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari condemned the attack on Twitter.