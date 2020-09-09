Human Rights Groups Largely Silent On Disney Working With China Despite Human Rights Abuses

Human rights groups have largely stayed silent on Disney’s collaboration with Communist China despite China’s laundry list of human rights abuses.

In the credits of Disney’s newly released “Mulan,” Disney thanked the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Safety, a Chinese agency allegedly responsible for running internment camps that detain Muslim minority groups, according to the BBC.

Disney also filmed “Mulan” in Xinjiang, China, where the Chinese government has reportedly imprisoned Uighurs. (RELATED: ‘Disney Is Complicit’: Pro-Life Groups Condemn Disney For Working With China After Boycotting Georgia Over Heartbeat Bill)

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to multiple human rights groups regarding Disney’s collaboration with China, including Human Rights Watch, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the World Health Organization, Anti-Slavery International, Civil Rights Defenders, the American Civil Liberties Union, and several more.

None of these groups addressed Disney’s collaboration with China, though the Chinese government is committing “demographic genocide” against Uighur Muslims through forced abortions, birth control, mass detentions, and imprisonment, a June investigation by the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Chinese Hospitals Killed Newborns, Forced Late Term Abortions To Eradicate Uighurs, Doctor Says)

Amnesty International appears to be one of the only major human rights organizations that have criticized Disney for the company’s actions.

“The new Mulan movie was filmed in the region where China has Uyghur internment camps and there are ‘special thanks’ for a Xinjiang government agency in the credits,” the organization tweeted Tuesday. “@Disney, can you show us your human rights due diligence report?”

Disney has not responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

