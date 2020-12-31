15-Year Old Arrested In Connection To Viral Video Of SUV Attack

A 15-year old boy has been arrested in connection to an attack on a BMW SUV in Manhattan Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Because he is a minor, the 15-year old’s identity has not been released to the public, according to the New York Post. However, law enforcement sources were able to tell the New York Post that the boy was from Queens, and he will be charged as a minor.



The law enforcement sources also said around 25 individuals were involved in the harassment of the BMW. Of the group, six physically attacked the vehicle and did damage to it, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows NYC Bicyclists Attacking A Car In Broad Daylight)

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has identified another teen responsible for vandalizing the car and are searching for him, the sources also told the New York Post.

The owner of the BMW, Max Torgovnick, previously told the New York Post that his elderly mother was in the car with him during the attack. Torgovnick said the pair had just dropped off a holiday donation to a nonprofit and were heading towards his father’s neurology office when the bikers swarmed the car around Fifth Avenue and 21st Street.

“It’s something that I never expected to happen in New York City,” Torgovnick told the New York Post Wednesday. “That’s something like you would see on the streets of a war zone. I never thought New York would get this bad,” he added.

Video of the attack, where the group can be seen slamming the car with fists, kicks, and bikes, went viral of social media, as reported by the New York Post. Towards the end of the video, one individual jumps on top of the BMW’s windshield with enough force to make it cave in.

“This was an animalistic attack in broad daylight. It shows how far the city has deteriorated and the politicians better get their heads out of the sand and start to deal with these problems before there is nothing left,” a NYPD officer told the New York Post Wednesday.

Another report from the New York Post claims the same group of delinquents were responsible for an assault on a taxi cab driver just before the attack on the BMW. The taxi cab driver reportedly sustained injuries after one of the individuals threw a bike at him.