Sean Duffy: Trump Visit Could Hurt Georgia Turnout If He ‘Goes Off Script And Complains About Election Results’

Former Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy said that President Donald Trump’s impending visit to Georgia could have the opposite of its desired effect on voter turnout if the president “goes off script” and complains about the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump, who has yet to formally concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, is scheduled to visit the Peach State on Monday, just one day before a critical January 5 runoff election that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Duffy was asked during a Friday “Outnumbered” segment on Fox News about “a bit of an enthusiasm gap” that Republicans could end up experiencing in the runoffs because of the residual effects of the 2020 presidential race. Duffy acknowledged that Trump’s visit could indeed “rally the troops.”

But he did so with a strong caveat.

“I think with President Trump coming out on Monday to rally the troops, if he sticks on Georgia and how important this race is, I think it’s gonna work,” Duffy said. “However, if the president goes off script and complains about election results and cheating, that’s going to be a problem for that energized base that Republicans need to win the race on Tuesday.” (RELATED: ‘If Dead People Can Do It, So Can You’: John Kennedy Encourages Georgia Republicans To Turn Out In Special Election)

Republicans trying to push Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler over the finish line have had to weave a fine line between Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and encouraging Georgia voters to show up and vote yet again.

Republicans must win one of two Senate seats in order to maintain their slim majority.