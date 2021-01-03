Two Men Parachute Off Nashville Hotel

Two men BASE jumped off the Grand Hyatt hotel’s rooftop bar in Nashville on Friday, according to police.

The incident on New Year’s Day caused “mass panic” from the patrons of the bar, a Metro-Nashville Police report said. Hotel security informed police that the men went up to the bar’s ledge on the 25th floor and jumped off that evening, a Metro-Nashville Police report said.

One patron posted video footage of what happened on social media.

“Holy shit. Oh my God, oh my God, holy shit,” one woman screamed in the video as the men jumped.

“You guys can’t do that,” someone said to the men in the video.

“They’re gone, oh my God,” the woman said in the video.

BASE JUMPERS AT THE GRAND HYATT NASHVILLE #nashvillenews pic.twitter.com/PJf6qfxStx — Amanda Bagley #SaaS #XR (@AmandaReality) January 2, 2021

The police report said the patrons began yelling and “mass panic” ensued when the jumpers leapt off the building. Witnesses peered over the edge of the bar and saw the men gliding across the street to an adjoining parking lot. (RELATED: BASE Jumpers Jump From Mountaintop Into Moving Airplane In Unreal Video)

The men drove away in a car that was in the parking lot, after they landed, according to the police report. Video footage of what occurred was given to the police.

Hyatt confirmed in a statement that the jumpers were hotel guests. Their identities have not been disclosed.

“The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel,” according to a Hyatt spokesperson. “We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behavior, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.”

BASE, or building, antenna, span and earth, is an extreme sport, where jumpers leap from fixed points, such as skyscrapers, bridges or cliffs.

