World

REPORT: China Sentences Top Banker To Death For Having Multiple Wives, Corruption

Lai Xiaomin, then chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co., speaking during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference

STR/AFP via Getty Images

Autumn Klein Contributor
Font Size:

Lai Xiaomin, 58, has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and having multiple wives Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Xiaomin, former chairman of the state-owned financial management firm Huarong Asset Management Co, was accused of obtaining 1.788 billion yuan, or $276.72 million, in bribes as a senior banker, Reuters reported. Xiaomin was also convicted of bigamy and embezzling millions in public funds, according to Reuters.

Xiaomin was expelled from the Communist Party after being placed under watch by state corruption watchdog, according to the Associated Press.

“Lai Xiaomin was lawless and extremely greedy. His crimes are extremely serious and must be punished severely under law,” the Secondary Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin court statement said. (RELATED: Mystery Chinese Firm Approached Hunter Biden With An Offer Of Charity – And A More Lucrative Pitch) 

“The severe treatment of Lai Xiaomin reflects the strong determination of the Central Committee with President Xi Jinping as the core to administer the party and its zero tolerance in punishing corruption,” Huarong said in support of Xiamoin’s sentence, according to Reuters

Xiaomin’s home allegedly housed gold bars, luxury cars, and various safes and storage areas stuffed with money, Caixin reported. He is also said to have had over 100 mistresses to whom he gifted properties, according to Caixin.

Corruption cases usually to lead to life in prison after spending two years on death row, making Xiaomin’s sentencing severe, according to the Associated Press.

“The death penalty with reprieve is no longer enough for the anger of citizens, nor is it sufficient for deterrence,” Chinese lawyer Mo Shaoping said, according to The Guardian