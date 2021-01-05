‘I Believe In Heroes’: Mural Honors Nashville Police Who Raced To Evacuate Area Before Bombing

A mural honoring the police officers who raced to evacuate the area surrounding the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee, was revealed near the site of the explosion after being completed Sunday, numerous sources reported.

The mural depicts the faces of Nashville Police Department officers Amanda Topping, Michael Sipos, James Luellen, Brenna Hosey and James Wells along with a message that says “I believe in heroes,” the Tennessean reported.

A mural along 2nd Avenue honors the 6 Metro officers who helped save countless lives during the Nashville bombing on Christmas morning.

???????? [Photo by @JuliaPalazzoTV] pic.twitter.com/zc4Tk11Pld — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) January 4, 2021

The officers are credited with saving lives by evacuating the area surrounding the RV after the vehicle played a recording indicating that it would detonate.

I Believe In Nashville, the group that completed the mural Sunday, said the mural will be on display at Second Avenue and Broadway until the window it’s covering is replaced. Then the group said it will be featured permanently inside the Hard Rock Cafe.

“Our hope is that people realize that this city is full of heroes every day,” Tim Gerst, the group’s chief marketing officer, told the Tennessean. “We are feeling the fatigue of hearing stories of negativity and disaster, so we want to find ways to share stories of positivity and encouragement.”

The group will be donating all profits from merchandise on their online store to businesses and individuals who were affected by the bombing. More than 40 buildings were damaged, and three of them may now face demolition.

No bystander fatalities were reported in the Christmas morning explosion outside of an AT&T building, but three people were injured and dozens of buildings were damaged by the blast that came from an RV believed to belong to Anthony Q. Warner, who detonated the explosion, killing himself. (RELATED: Nashville Police Say They Were Unable To Reach RV Bomber Before Christmas Attack)

Authorities are still investigating a motive, and Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Monday that Warner was “anti-police and anti-governing,” according to Fox 17.