‘Dude, You Can’t Have That Much Weed’: Man Busted Carrying Over 7000 Times The Legal Limit For Marijuana

Law enforcement officials joked at one Arizona man’s expense after they arrested him for having more than 450 pounds of marijuana in his car, Fox News reported.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office claimed deputies found the 21 bundles of pot weighing a total of 451.5 pounds inside Jesus Carmelo Juarez’s car after stopping Juarez for a speeding ticket, according to Fox News.

Juarez has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and transportation of marijuana, according to Fox News.

Recently, Arizona voters passed Proposition 207, which allows adults over the age of 21 to legally smoke weed recreationally, and carry one ounce of weed on their person. Also called the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, Arizona voters passed Proposition 207 by a margin of over 20 points, according to Ballotpedia.

#Arizona, #Montana, and #NewJersey newly legalized recreational marijuana and set up a preliminary tax structure for when legal in-state sales begin. — Tax Foundation (@TaxFoundation) January 5, 2021

Juarez was transporting 7,224 times the legal limit of marijuana allowed.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook, joking that the 451.5 pounds of pot was just “a smidge over the legal limit of one ounce for adults over 21 years old.”

“Dude, you can’t have THAT much weed,” Sheriff Mark Lamb is quoted in the Facebook post.