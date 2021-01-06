Hillary Clinton Trolls McConnell, Graham Following Democratic Georgia Senate Victory

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on Wednesday to troll Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham following what will likely be a pair of Democratic U.S. Senate victories in Georgia.

The pair of Senate runoff elections saw Raphael Warnock projected to unseat Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Jon Ossoff ahead of Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue by several thousand votes, meaning Democrats will control a 50-50 Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris controlling the tie-breaking vote.

Clinton projected McConnell’s new title Wednesday morning in a tweet that quickly went viral.

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” she wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

She then took aim at Graham, retweeting a post from 2016 that warned the Republican Party would get “destroyed” if they nominated then-candidate Donald Trump.

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

Clinton also congratulated Ossoff and Warnock for their likely victories.

Congratulations to the new senators from Georgia, and to everyone who organized and voted to get them there. It’s a new day. pic.twitter.com/OUdkopv96G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

“Congratulations to the new senators from Georgia, and to everyone who organized and voted to get them there. It’s a new day,” Clinton wrote.