REPORT: Construction Begins On New 7-Foot Tall Barrier Around Capitol

Secretary of the U.S. Army Ryan McCarthy announced at a news conference on Thursday that the U.S. National Guard would build a 7-foot tall, non-scalable fence around the U.S. Capitol Building in response to Wednesday’s violent, pro-Trump protests at this site, according to NPR.

At the news conference, McCarthy explained that the fence would be erected on the streets flanking the U.S. Capitol Building, and that construction would take place that day. The city Chief of Police and Director of Homeland Security Chris Rodriguez as well as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser were present.

“At 9:00 A.M. this morning, we began erecting a seven-foot non-scalable fence from Constitution, Independence, and First Avenue, right in front of the Capitol so these personnel and these security measures will be in place on the less than the next 30 days,” McCarthy stated during the news conference.

The fence is being built in response to the violent D.C. protests staged by pro-Trump supporters that required the deployment of the entire D.C. National Guard. McCarthy called the day “a horrible and shameful day in our history” at the same news conference. (RELATED: DC Public Defender Service Establishes Hotline For Protesters To Speak With Legal Counsel).

Approximately 1000 U.S. National Guard personnel will be present on capitol grounds to help build this peripheral fence around the U.S. Capitol Building.

“At present, we have over 150 personnel up on the Capitol grounds, and we will have 850 on the capitol grounds by noon today,” McCarthy stated at the press conference.

The fence will remain standing for the next 30 days, including the day of the presidential inauguration on January 20, and the U.S. National Guard strength will also be maintained throughout this time period and on the day of the presidential inauguration, McCarthy explained during the news conference.

The U.S. National Guard will coordinate with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department as well as Capitol Hill police to construct this fence and establish other “support mechanisms” at this site where the protests took place.