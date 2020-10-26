DC Public Defender Service Establishes Hotline For Protesters To Speak With Legal Counsel

A 24-hour hotline for protesters to seek legal counsel was made available Monday, the District of Columbia Public Defender Service announced.

The hotline is for anyone who has been arrested, has an open arrest warrant, or has been questioned by law enforcement in connection with protesting in Washington, D.C., the D.C. Public Defender Service (PDS) announced. Confidential calls will be answered by a criminal offense attorney at no charge.

“After speaking with you, a lawyer from our office may be able to provide full representation in your legal matter; however, speaking with an attorney on the Hotline and receiving preliminary advice is not a promise that PDS will be able to represent you in your case,” PDS said.

PDS has establish a PROTEST HOTLINE — (202) 824-2463 — available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. All calls to the Protest Hotline for legal advice are confidential and free of charge. #publicdefender #DCProtests For more information visit: https://t.co/pLINttKKmb. pic.twitter.com/8v3LBEgTDs — Public Defender Service for D.C. (@pdsdc) October 26, 2020

PDS may refer cases to outside resources if they are unable to represent a client, according to the announcement. The PDS will also help the Center for Justice & Accountability and other pro bono attorneys while they help clients involved in D.C. protests.

“If you are a protest organizer, we encourage you to call the Hotline at least a day in advance of your planned protest to help us ensure lawyers are available to answer any calls during the time of your planned event,” the announcement says. (RELATED: 10 Demonstrations Could Happen During Election Week In DC, National Parks Service Says)

The hotline will be available through a PDS pilot project until January 31, 2021, according to the announcement.

