The Wrong Way To Get Out Of A Ticket

This police body camera footage shows people coming up with some creative excuses to try to get out of a speeding ticket. The first woman, who reportedly traveled at 101 miles per hour (mph), tries a rather hard-to-believe excuse. She sticks with it and seems full of conviction for her defense. The man in the second video, who traveled at a blazing 132 mph, goes with a wild excuse, a more tug-at-the-heartstring tactic.
Will either of these people succeed at getting out of their inevitable speeding tickets?
Have you ever tried a creative way of getting out of a ticket?
